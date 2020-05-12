Amtrak customers without face liners will be denied service.

For those traveling on Amtrak, a face mask became as important as a ticket.

Amtrak announced that all passengers are required to wear face covers for the protection of customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic, writing that "customers who do not wear face covers will be denied service." The policy went into effect on Monday.

According to a press release, customers at all passing stations, trains and buses must wear a face cover, but young children who cannot keep them are exempt from the rule. The coverings can be removed when passengers are in their private rooms, eating in designated areas or sitting alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats. Clients must supply their own facial coatings.

Northeast Amtrak Regional Trains to New York and Washington, D.C. They currently operate on a reduced schedule. Amtrak's Downeaster trains, which travel between Boston and Brunswick, Maine, are suspended until at least May 31. The high-speed Acela service in the Northeast Corridor will return with a modified schedule on June 1. According to Amtrak, there will be three round trips from Monday to Friday. , and trips to the Northeast Region will increase from eight to 10 round trips.

In an effort to maintain social distancing on the trains, coach, business and first-class Acela sales will be reduced to 50 percent of available seats, according to Amtrak.

The CDC recommends using face covers in public places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain to curb the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered Massachusetts residents to wear face covers in public places beginning May 6 or face a $ 300 fine. Many airlines have also implemented mandatory facial coverage policies this month.

