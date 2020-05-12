Ammika Harris reveals the rule of her life

Ammika Harris posted a photo of herself in the sunlight and told fans that they rule her life. Check out the sweet photo and message below.

"A woman ruled by the planet Venus," Ammika said in her post.

Someone asked: ‘Is she a Taurus? I see that tattoo on his left ring finger "or is that for CB?" Ammika replied that she is a Taurus.

A follower said: ‘@ammikaaa always tries to be the first to comment, thinking you would recognize me, but hey! 💔. Anyway, I love you 😍 ’and a follower said:‘ @ammikaaa I knew that for some reason I loved your energy. I am a fellow Taurus. I am attracted to your spirituality. "

An Instagram installer told Ammika, "From one taurus to another. I love how punished and perceptive you are!" And a follower posted this message: "The most beautiful woman in the world."

Someone else said, "You are so beautiful and I can feel your energy through this image," and a follower posted this: "@ammikaaa beautiful. Don't pay attention to the haters."

A follower said, "You are so beautiful. A great human being," and someone else posted this: "@ammikaaa you are such a natural beauty, both inside and out, it shows." Yes, women are ruled by Venus and men by Mars. "

Another commenter said, "Sorry, I disagree with this, a woman is driven by her emotions … right here on earth."

Someone cried over Chris Brown's baby mom and said, ‘Hi Ammika, I hope you see this. You are so weird and inspiring. You are beautiful, and not just your face and body / appearance, but a healthy and soulful woman! Sending love to you and your family. Never let anyone discourage you❤️❤️ – a fellow Taurus. "

In other news, Ammika shared some new photos with herself and her baby Aeko. Fans are obviously amazed and can't help but praise the baby, saying he looks like his father.



