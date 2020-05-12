Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan singing together on stage

%MINIFYHTML34eeb6eae47b15fb1dcd97bb02f17fbb14%

There is nothing better than seeing three superstars sharing a stage.

together. Yes, we are talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

and Salman Khan join on stage to sing and dance together.

A A video with these three stalwarts is reportedly shown on social media

of a function where these actors took the stage and sang some

foot tapping and popular songs like Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, Pag

Ghunghroo and more.

Look at this fun blast from the past %MINIFYHTML34eeb6eae47b15fb1dcd97bb02f17fbb15% See this post on Instagram ————————————————– ——————————- #salmankhan #salman #beingsalmankhan #beinghuman #beingintouch #beingstrong #dabangg # dabangg3 #radhe # radhekieid #bharat #tiger # tiger3 # kick2 #tiktok #biggboss # biggboss13 # bb13 #boxoffice #bollywood #films #cinema #srk #ShahRukhKhan #amitabhbachchan A post shared by Altaf Khan (@ibeingaltaf) on May 8, 2020 at 4:06 pm PDT

