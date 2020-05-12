Home Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan singing together on stage

Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan singing together on stage

There is nothing better than seeing three superstars sharing a stage.
together. Yes, we are talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan
and Salman Khan join on stage to sing and dance together.

Amitabh Bachchan

A A video with these three stalwarts is reportedly shown on social media
of a function where these actors took the stage and sang some
foot tapping and popular songs like Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, Pag
Ghunghroo and more.

Amitabh Bachchan

Look at this fun blast from the past

See this post on Instagram

