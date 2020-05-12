America Ferrera ashamed of winning an Emmy because nobody thought she deserved it

WENN

The student of & # 39; Ugly Betty & # 39; Explains why earning an Emmy for her role on television in 2007 and becoming the first Latina woman to take the prestigious award did not make her feel good.

America Ferrera was not able to "really enjoy it"Ugly Betty"Emmy won in 2007 because" no one in the room thought he deserved it. "

The 36-year-old actress became the first Latina woman to take home the Emmy Award for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Betty Suarez on the hit US television show.

However, reflecting on the historical moment during an interview in the "Expert chair"podcast with Dax ShepardThe United States admitted that it cannot see her recover due to the feelings she had at the time.

"When I won the Emmy, I can't see it because the only thing I remember from being on that stage, accepting Emmy, was the feeling that nobody in the room thought I deserved it," he said. "And that's a shame."

The star continued: "(I was thinking)" She really doesn't deserve that. What are you really doing in that role? That role is not interesting enough, it is not dark enough, it is not nervous enough. "You know, all bulls ** t. What does not enter your mind by itself."

"There were people in my life who perpetuated those stories and made me feel that I had not earned this moment. When I look back on that moment, my heart aches for that 22-year-old girl, who did not really enjoy those moments" .

However, despite its feelings about its Emmy victory, the United States added that it "loved" playing Betty on the show, which lasted four seasons from 2006 to 2010.

"I just have an instinctual instinct that he's going to speak so hard to so many people, including myself, and see that happen? That's the best victory ever," he smiled. "It was perhaps the hardest job I will ever do, but I loved it. The hubbub and whirlwind that happened around him was challenging and exhausting. My whole life changed."