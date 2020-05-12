Almost all CSU Fall semester classes will remain virtual due to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Distance education will continue, at least during the fall semester, for the nearly half a million students attending California State University due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chancellor of the country's largest 4-year university system made the announcement at a meeting of the CSU Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

CSU canceled almost all of its face-to-face classes last March, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Chancellor Timothy P. White said some courses may be offered in person, such as labs, but most courses at CSU's 23 campuses will remain virtual.

"Our university, open without restrictions and totally in person, as is the traditional norm of the past, is a place where more than 500,000 people gather in a close and vibrant daily proximity," said Chancellor White. "That approach, unfortunately, just isn't in the cards now as I've described it."

%MINIFYHTML77295920dce786c4158a71a61c76e21b15%

Health officials have predicted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the fall. In a statement, White said the plan to continue virtual learning is in response to a possible second outbreak.

“This virtual planning approach is necessary for many reasons. The first and most important thing is the health, safety and well-being of our students, teachers and staff, and the evolution of the data surrounding the progression of COVID-19, current and planned throughout the academic year 2020-21 " "Virtual planning is necessary because some students, faculty, and staff may not be able to travel safely to campus."

Many CSU campuses pushed the deadline for enrollment decisions until June, making it unclear how many students will enroll in the fall.

It is not yet known if the University of California will offer in-person classes in the fall.