Almost 61-year-old married couple dies the same day as COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Missouri couple married nearly 61 years ago died less than an hour apart this month from COVID-19 complications, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bill Olwig, 85, and Patricia Olwig, 83, whose maiden name was Abeln, had a cough a few weeks ago. Both had suffered years of medical problems that made them at high risk for complications from the virus.

When they both tested positive for COVID-19 and ended up with ventilators at Progress West Hospital in O'Fallon, their children realized that they probably would not survive.

"We knew then that it would probably be the end," said the couple's daughter Rose.

On April 28, a family friend and a Catholic priest, wearing layers of protective gear, performed the Anointing of the Sick religious sacrament for the Olwigs in their hospital beds.

Their seven children, 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren watched through a live Zoom video as the priest last asked for God's protection and peace for the couple.

On May 1, life support was disconnected from Bill and Pat. He died first, followed by his wife about 40 minutes later.

"It is devastating," her son Pat told the Post-Dispatch. "And I know it's just this little part of this thing that's affecting people around the world."