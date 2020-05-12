All Retailers Allowed to Reopen for Sidewalk Pickup – Up News Info

On Tuesday, in his second appearance on CNN in 4 hours, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said online ordering, phone ordering, and curbside pickup would expand to "all retail locations" somewhere time of this week.

"In the next week," he said, "it will open to all retail establishments."

Last week, Garcetti announced that some retail establishments would be allowed to offer online / phone orders and curbside pickup. Those select businesses included florists (before Mother's Day), toy stores, music stores, bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, and sporting goods stores. The opening of showrooms of car dealers with an adequate social distance was also allowed.

This comes after a day of conflicting signals from officials.

First, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that restaurants could reopen for dinner service, as long as they follow the guidelines.

Newsom also said that malls and shopping malls could reopen for pickup.

Later, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said the home security restrictions would continue through August.

Then Garcetti called CNN and said to Jake Tapper: "I think there was a lot of panic, suddenly the headlines said that we will all stay exactly as we are for three more months, when that is not the case." Garcetti insisted that Ferrer simply meant that the county would not "reopen entirely" in August.

Ferrer then issued a press release clarifying his comments. "While Safer at Home's orders will remain in effect for the next few months," he said, "the restrictions will gradually be relaxed."

Finally, Garcetti made a second appearance on CNN, telling Anderson Cooper that, despite the apparently conflicting messages, "it is important not to overreact … not to be scared."

It was in that interview that Garcetti made the announcement about all retail establishments. "The workspaces, maybe the manufacturing comes later," he said.

When Cooper asked if the students would return to the Los Angeles Unified School District soon, Garcetti said: “I certainly hope so. It would be a shame (not to do it). It's about compliance. "

"In the fall," said the mayor, "at the K-12 level, we should find some way."