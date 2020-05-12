Alabama TCU could meet in week 1 if USC, California can't play, report says

Orders to stay home for Los Angeles County residents can continue through August, and the California State University system plans to operate primarily online this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. After watching that news, it's easy to wonder how college football fits into the state in that picture.

People in Alabama are reportedly wondering the same thing. According to SEC network host Paul FinebaumTide officials have had conversations with TCU officials about teams playing each other in Week 1 if necessary. TCU is slated to play Cal on September 5, while Alabama is slated to play USC in Arlington, Texas the same day.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne responded briefly Tuesday night.

I got a text message from Alabama AD @Greg_Byrne A few minutes ago in response to the question about the possibility of an Alabama-TCU starter. His response: "Our plan is to play USC." – Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 12, 2020

FS1 host Colin Cowherd expanded Finebaum's article Tuesday, tweeting that sources told him that USC-Alabama will not be played and that the Pac-12 Conference may not play until next spring.

Told by two people I trust: USC v Alabama is not happening. Trojans cannot even practice in Los Angeles potentially for several months. That is why Bama is already talking to other possible opponents. Unofficial but understood. Feeling now that Pac 12 football in the spring is much more likely. – Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 13, 2020

Shortly after Cowherd's tweet, ESPN reported that NCAA President Mark Emmert said it will be up to state officials and university presidents, rather than the association, to decide when or if fall sports can begin.

USC and Cal are not among the 23 campuses in the CSU system that will have most fall classes online, but other California institutions may do the same in the three months prior to the scheduled start of classes.

Three CSU schools play at the Mountain West Conference: Fresno State, San Diego State, and San José State. Presidents of those universities and MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a joint statement Tuesday, "No athletic decisions have been made."

Obviously, much remains to be determined before a clash between Alabama and TCU in Week 1. What will the coronavirus pandemic look like in the coming months? If students are not on college campuses in the fall, will there be college football?

Emmert said this Last week on the last question: "All the commissioners and all the presidents I've spoken to agree: If you don't have students on campus, you don't have student athletes on campus."

With so much up in the air, schools seem to be considering all the possibilities while also planning ahead.

Now we all must wait to see how much their plans change.