Aimee Stephens, trans rights advocate awaiting SCOTUS, dies

Hero doesn't feel fit enough description for Aimee Stephenswhose tireless advocacy on behalf of trans people made her the first trans woman so that your case is heard before the Supreme Court. the Detroit News reports Stephens died at home on Tuesday, at age 59, while awaiting a decision in the landmark case.

Last year, Stephens told the Detroit News"I believe in what I'm doing. I fought back to make sure it happens. That's what keeps me going." Their fight started in 2013, when Stephens was fired as an embalmer and funeral director for declaring her transition intentions among her colleagues. Like youthe Detroit News She had reportedly been gone for years before informing her boss of her decision, but was independently fired and lost. your medical care as a result.

The Equal Opportunity Commission sued his former workplace, Harris Homes, in StephensOn behalf of, with the sixth circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Stephens, citing that the Title VII ban on discrimination based on sex extends to trans people. Harris Homes owner Thomas Rost appealed to the Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments for the case in October 2019. The court's decision will undoubtedly change the scope of protections for trans people, whether the court decides at Stephens favor or against. He was awaiting that decision, with his family, when he died in hospice care on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe for StephensEnd-of-life and funeral expenses cost his wife Donna will now have to load, read, "Unfortunately, it seems that Aimee will never see the result of her brave and difficult fight for the rights of transgender people." In an update released on May 9, organizer John Pedit wrote:

We are very grateful for everyone's generosity and expressions of support and love. Aimee continues in the hospice. She has moments of clarity. She is grateful and gets peace from the comments that have been shared.

men a statement on Monday, Donna Stephens wrote: “Aimee is an inspiration. She has given high hopes for the future of equality for LGBTQ people in our country, and has rewritten history. ” Beside Donna, countless trans women like me will mourn the loss of Stephens advocacy in our community. Every day we lose another old man, and it's our job to continue the fights they started for us.