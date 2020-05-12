Adaptation of the series 'Center Stage' based on a film in process by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Today is the 20th anniversary of the Columbia Pictures movie Central stage, which launched on May 12, 2000 and launched the careers of Zoe Saldana and Amanda Schull.

Central stage, a follow-up series to the cult film, has been developed by Sony Pictures Television. Comes from Sweet / vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Laurence Mark, producer of the 2000 film and its two sequels, and Temple Hill Entertainment.

Photo by Matt Baron / Shutterstock



Written by Robinson, who is also an executive producer and will direct the potential pilot, Central stage It is a serial continuation of the original film set today in the highly competitive world of dance. Follow a new inclusive class of dancers as they work to stay in the academy and bump into traditional students and the style ABA is known for. Ballet has always been a conformist world, but with Cooper Nielson now at the helm of ABA and ABC, change is on the horizon in more ways than one.

Related story Live action series & # 39; Goosebumps & # 39; in works by Neal H. Moritz and Scholastic

There is no talent associated with the series, which is still in development. In the three Central stage movies, Cooper was portrayed by Ethan Stiefel.

Mark and Temple Hill, Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach are also executive producers. Julie Waters serves as a producer.

%MINIFYHTML5f4057f272ef780a6c9149954d6ac6dd15%

Sony Images



The 2000 film, written by Carol Heikkinen and directed by Nicholas Hytner, focuses on a group of young dancers from diverse backgrounds who enroll in the fictional Academy of American Ballet in New York City. Explore the problems and difficulties in the world of professional dance, and how each individual copes with stress. (You can see a trailer below). The original movie was followed by two sequels, Central stage: climb in 2008 and Central scenario: pointed in 2016

Robinson recently made her directorial debut with Netflix Somebody great, for which he also wrote the script. He is currently co-writing the script, along with Taika Waititi, for Marvel’s. Thor: love and thunder. Created and executive produced MTV's well-received dark comedy Sweet / vicious and executive produced dark comedy Obsessed, that was in development at the CW this season. She is represented by CAA, Gotham Group, and Morris Yorn.

Mark is the Oscar and Emmy nominated producer and Golden Globe winner of movies like The Greatest Showman, Julie & Julia, Dreamgirls, I, Robot, As good as it gets and Jerry Maguire. Is currently producing Alive, an animated musical film for Sony Pictures with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is also voicing the main character.

Temple Hill is currently producing series The foreigner for HBO; FX Networks & # 39; Dave it has just been renewed for a second season; Love victor (Hulu) as well as the next Fat: Rydell High for HBO Max.