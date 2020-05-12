Adam Schiff says more legislation is needed to help Hollywood's unemployed – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA and IATSE leaders today organized a virtual town hall meeting with Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the entertainment industry and their efforts to get the industry up and running again. The main purpose of the meeting was to explain the need for new legislation to close the "mixed income" gap in the $ 2 trillion CARES Act, in which many of those working as employees and independent contractors were left out of the pandemic of the law. Unemployment Assistance Program.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, noting that "production is practically stopped," praised Schiff, whose congressional district includes Hollywood and Burbank, for leading the charge to ensure that the initial CARES Act included unemployment benefits for the industry's independent workforce.

"But more needs to be done to help our members," he said. "Expand and extend the critical components of the CARES Act to close the mixed income gap and protect defined benefit plans – these are top priorities for all of us in the industry, as well as for Congressman."

Carteris said, “We were one of the first to be affected by the virus and, unfortunately, we may be among the last to return, simply because we work in large numbers and very close to where EPP cannot always be used. And that's the painful reality for us. "

"As we focus on reopening and returning to work," he said, "we will also continue to advocate on behalf of our members to encourage action by Congress to protect and do everything in our power to ensure that SAG -AFTRA and its limbs emerge from this massive disruption intact and ready to go. That's what we all want and need. "

David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, who had to leave the meeting to return to the negotiating table with management's AMPTP to negotiate a new film and television contract, said "the past few months have been difficult, really difficult, and the next few months will also be a challenge. "

In developing protocols for safe return to work, he said, “We are engaged in a process that is collaborative across the industry. We are working directly with our colleagues at IATSE, the DGA and all the other unions in the industry. "

IATSE International President Matt Loeb said that "the pandemic has essentially devastated our job opportunities, leaving nearly 150,000 of our members unemployed. We have been working closely with the government, and internally, to provide education and aid to our members whenever possible. But no one knows how long it will last and we are going to need more help. "

"We are working together with the other unions and unions to ensure that we can reach uniform safety standards that are the gold standard," he said. "But what we really need now is strong leadership, and I can tell you that there is no stronger leadership than Congressman Schiff."

Schiff said, "The challenges facing this workforce are probably more acute or more acute than any other, except those that are immediately on the front line in our hospitals, health clinics, and nursing homes."

He noted that the CARES Act "included a provision that would protect independent workers and those who go from one contract to another so that they are not excluded from the unemployment compensation system. And we cover hundreds of thousands of people who are so situated." Still, he said, new legislation is needed to provide unemployment and health benefits for those with mixed incomes, both personal and self-employed, many of whom have been left with nothing covered by the CARES Act.