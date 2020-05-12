Aarogya Setu app: government issues data processing rules, violators may face jail time – Latest News

The government on Monday issued a set of guidelines for the processing of data collected through the Aarogya Setu app that prohibits data storage for more than six months and specifies the prison term for violators of certain rules.

Amid concerns expressed in certain quarters about the data privacy of people using the app, the guidelines provide an option for people to request removal of their data from the registry within 30 days of the request, while a high government official affirmed that "privacy is an important aspect of Aarogya Setu,quot;.

"A lot of work has been done on data privacy. A good privacy policy has been put in place to ensure that people's personal data is not misused," the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) told reporters. ), Ajay Prakash Sawhney.

"We provide this information to verify that an area does not become an access point. Privacy is an important aspect of Aarogya Setu," he said.

The new guidelines allow only demographic, contact, self-assessment, and location data to be collected from people infected with the coronavirus or those who come into contact with the infected person. Sawhney also leads an empowered group to deal with the pandemic.

To date, 9.8 million people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu application, which has been made mandatory in the COVID-19 containment areas. The app alerts users if they come into close contact with a person infected with coronavirus.



The latest guidelines establish the procedure on data handling by various agencies involved in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

The data can also be shared with universities for research purposes only after unlinking details that can identify people using the app, according to the government. "Any violation of these instructions may lead to sanctions under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and other legal provisions that may be applicable," he said.

