A rocket attack. Two narratives This is what happened.

By downplaying the victims of the Bost attack, the response of the US-led mission to the attacks turned out to be a precursor to the Pentagon's current information strategy following the February deal with the Taliban: obfuscation. It is an even more apparent change from the recent classification of data related to enemy-initiated attacks on US and Afghan forces, information considered by the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan as one of the last remaining metrics used to report publicly about the security situation in the country.