A rocket attack. Two narratives This is what happened.

When 16 rockets were launched at a small US base in southern Afghanistan last fall, the Taliban announced the attack as a bloodbath, claiming that they had killed "dozens,quot; of Americans. The US-led mission in Kabul played down its importance. Insurgents lied, a US military spokesman said on Twitter; had no coalition casualties. The rockets were inaccurate and wounded two Afghan civilians, he said.
As has happened in past conflicting accounts of the fighting in Afghanistan, the military statements of both the Taliban and the Americans were not true. Eleven people, including nine Americans, were wounded at the base in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, during the October 22 attack. The rockets were accurate enough, having been fired from approximately 300 feet away, hitting two guard posts, the US headquarters and a nearby Afghan police complex, starting a fire in a shipping container.
The attack on the outpost, then known as the Bost Enduring Expeditionary Advisory Platform, was a violent coda to the presence of the US military at the small base, which ended quietly earlier this year as part of the United States peace deal. with the Taliban. U.S. forces had been advising the Afghan army there since 2016, and for the most part, they projected a U.S. security symbol for an Afghan city surrounded almost entirely by insurgents, who control most of the province.
Interviews with present and previously unreported military documents obtained by The New York Times portray an event that came close to killing several Americans, just weeks after President Trump said the United States was hitting the Taliban harder than it was that he had done in a decade. The incident revealed that the Taliban could still infiltrate a provincial capital, reach yards from a well-fortified US base, and attack at will even after more than 18 years of fighting.
The damage inflicted on the habitable areas of the base in the photos leaked with other documents about the attack.
Around 3 p.m. On October 22, the 78 soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen in Bost were in the midst of their months-long deployment. It had been quiet, with much of the violence restricted to the field. The Taliban's tactic has long been to bleed Afghan security forces by attacking their distant checkpoints on the outskirts of government-controlled territory.
Some Americans were sleeping, others were exercising. A small team of Marines was reviewing Afghan forces with biometric scanners on one side of the base, which had been built by the British in 2007. These were all routine tasks at US outposts in Afghanistan, basic elements of the longest war in the United States. .
The 107-millimeter rocket bombardment, a weapon used by insurgent groups worldwide, struck around 2:50 p.m. They were fired from so close and at such a large angle, more akin to a shot than a rocket attack, that the rockets were not detected by the base's counter-battery radar. The explosions quickly disabled the system by cutting off its power, blinding those at the base from what could have been another attack.
Due to the small size of the outpost, each person there was "wounded, assisting the wounded and / or providing security," according to the documents. The U.S.-led mission in Kabul declined to comment on the record about its original claim via Twitter that there were no victims.
A Navy guard standing behind his medium machine gun was thrown to the ground when a rocket directly struck his post. The marine was peppered with shrapnel and suffered "severe fragmentation wounds,quot; in the chest and legs, requiring multiple tourniquets and chest seals. Another marine, a corporal, was asleep in his room when a rocket hit him and hit him in the legs with steel. A sergeant was outside walking down a sidewalk when a rocket hit his feet, seriously injuring him.
In all, five Marines and a U.S. contractor suffered shrapnel injuries, requiring immediate medical evacuation on two helicopter flights dispatched from nearby Camp Dwyer, a sprawling U.S. base located in the desert west of the Helmand River. Two Marines and a Navy sailor suffered traumatic brain injuries and were flown from Bost the following day, and two Afghan interpreters had superficial injuries. Two Afghan civilians, as the US spokesman had said in his original tweet, were wounded when one of the 16 rockets hit a group of houses.
In the minutes that followed the strikes, the base leadership broadcast a "massive casualty,quot; radio call to those on the base. The wounded were placed on stretchers and taken to a patient collection point near the helicopter landing area. To prepare for another attack, the Marines established mortar positions angled south, the direction the rockets were coming from, and placed an armored vehicle with a heavy machine gun near the base gate, which had been damaged. The attack never came.
Above, a small drone, likely belonging to the Taliban, watched the entire event unfold, according to the documents.
The rocket attack in Bost could mark one of the last times the Taliban attempt to maim or kill US forces in Helmand province, a volatile swath of territory known as the heart of the insurgent group and the site of bloody campaigns waged by American and British forces on The Last 18 Years of War. Those who endured the attack have returned to the United States, where it has been debated whether the military will award them a prize denoting combat action, as rocket attacks are often considered "indirect,quot; fire.
Last year, 20 U.S. soldiers died during combat operations, the most losses in a year since 2014, when the Pentagon announced the end of combat operations in the country. More than 190 were injured. So far, four US soldiers have been killed in combat in 2020, although Afghan forces continue to endure the brunt of the fighting, and dozens are killed in Taliban attacks each week.
By downplaying the victims of the Bost attack, the response of the US-led mission to the attacks turned out to be a precursor to the Pentagon's current information strategy following the February deal with the Taliban: obfuscation. It is an even more apparent change from the recent classification of data related to enemy-initiated attacks on US and Afghan forces, information considered by the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan as one of the last remaining metrics used to report publicly about the security situation in the country.
The US-led mission told the inspector general that information about the enemy attacks is "now a critical part of deliberative inter-agency discussions regarding the ongoing political negotiations between the United States and the Taliban," according to the recent quarterly office report. The Air Force has also stopped publishing data on air strikes related to Afghanistan for the same reason. After the October attack, the United States-led mission in Afghanistan began to clarify on social media The distinction between wounded and dead after the Taliban attacks.
So far, the Taliban have refrained from attacking US or NATO forces, under the terms of the deal signed on February 29, although US airstrikes have attacked insurgents while defending Afghan troops. But political struggles between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, increased attacks by the Taliban, and the rapid spread of the new coronavirus have pressured the fragile deal.
Last week, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said that both the Taliban and the Afghan government were not defending their parts of the deal. Although the Kabul government was not a signatory, Washington has pressured Afghan officials to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners to start peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. "We are not going to be blamed for not honoring our agreement," Esper said.
Like many US bases across the country, Bost has been returned to the Afghan army and police, where he will continue to act as a provincial logistics center. Hesco's barricades, American-supplied weapons, vehicles, and bulletproof glass are still there, along with a myriad of stickers, affixed to the outpost in dark places, denoting Bost's previous owners and a different time in the war that has long passed.
