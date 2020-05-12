A Colorado restaurant is making national headlines this week after openly challenging the state's public health order to open for dinner on Sunday. The Tri-County Health Department ordered the Castle Rock restaurant to close Monday. Governor Jared Polis said C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen will have its license suspended for at least 30 days for not complying with state regulations.

Meanwhile, retail companies are slowly reopening under state guidelines with a small share of customers. On the other hand, salons are reopening in high demand after being closed for seven weeks.

Colorado is approaching nearly 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths. As of Monday, 392 fans were in use with 684 available statewide.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the updates for May 11.

ICYMI: Colorado COVID-19 diaries: a day in the coronavirus pandemic

What's new

Some Denver retailers that reopened over the weekend saw only light traffic

Colorado's budget faces massive cuts, and next year will likely be worse

Resources

More symptoms, no hit drugs: what we now know, and don't know yet, about the coronavirus

These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.

These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders

Colorado coronavirus faq

Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.

Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners

How social distancing works and what it means to you

Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado

The numbers

Live blog

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.