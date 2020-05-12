A guide to the MLB 82-game season: what to know about the schedule, rosters, and expanded playoff field for 2020

The owners of the 30 MLB teams held a virtual meeting on Monday and agreed on a proposal for the restart of the 2020 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred will present that proposal to the players on Tuesday.

That is the good news. The bad news is this: It's a long journey from proposal to game, in large part because a lot of things that have to happen are out of MLB's hands.

We'll keep you posted as reports of Tuesday's meeting emerge, but for now here's a look at the details included in the proposal, with reports from The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, and New York Post.

When would the MLB season start in 2020?

Start date: early July (possibly the weekend of July 4)

End date: beginning of October (assuming a start of July 4 and approximately six games per week per team, that is, around 13 weeks of games, and that extends the season until the first week of October).

How will the 2020 MLB schedule work?

According to reports, geography will be the defining feature of this proposal. From USA Today:

According to the two people, the traditional structure of two leagues and six divisions will be maintained, but the teams will only play against opponents in their division and the corresponding geographical division of the other league. So a team like the New York Yankees would play alone against their East American League and East National League opponents, while a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were not slated to play against the Astros of Houston, I would now play them at least six times.

ESPN noted that the teams could even travel by bus when possible.

MLB spring training 2.0

According to reports, teams would choose Spring Training 2.0 sites either at their actual Spring Training Stadium or at their local stadiums. There are likely to be no games between different franchises (ESPN reports), just games within the squad with players at camp, which are likely to be part of the expanded squad / taxi squad.

How many teams will make it to the MLB postseason?

The last number is 14 under the reported proposal. That's more than 10. The main idea is this: More playoff games mean more revenue from streaming partners. In a season when it is not known when or if fans will be allowed in the stadiums, any new source of income is a good source.

If the current league rosters are maintained, as the preference is said to be, there would be two additional wild card teams per league. It is unknown how the mix was presented to them and what the playoff format would look like.

Universal designated hitter, other MLB roster changes

All reports indicate that there would be a DH for all teams, in both leagues. The rosters will reportedly expand to 30 available players per game (the number would already increase from 25 to 26 by 2020) and there will be a squad of taxis available, giving teams a total number of players possibly available per set of about 50.

Possible obstacle: security

The logistics of ensuring a safe work environment, not only for the players, but also for the coaches and all the essential personnel that would be with the team and in the stadium, is a huge task. It starts with having enough evidence available in the country, and we're just not there yet. Will that happen in July?

This Twitter thread from Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle is revealing.

Be patient with me, but it seems like we've gotten over the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers, and the workforce it would require to resume a season. Here are some things I will look for in the proposal … – Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 11, 2020

Possible obstacle: player salary / compensation

Owners and players are already proving that this could be the biggest hurdle. Owners, fearful of lost revenue without fans in the stands, want players to accept a division of revenue. The players union sees that as a salary cap, which is not a start in their minds.

Both sides are digging, and it will get ugly, unless someone in a position of power / influence realizes what a colossally bad idea would be.