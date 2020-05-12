6ix9ine's Baby Mama beats him for his & # 39; Corny A ** Reasons for Snitching

Instagram

This comes after Sara claimed during a recent Instagram Live session that the hit maker & # 39; FEFE & # 39 ;, with whom she shares a daughter, & # 39; lied to me, hit me, raped me & # 39 ;.

6ix9ine He seems to justify his decision to rat out the East Coast Nine Trey gang. Taking on his Instagram account, rapper "Gooba" hints at things that led him to make the decision.

Creating a poll on Instagram Story, the rainbow-haired rapper gave his followers two options to choose from in a situation where they "kidnapped you, robbed you, slept with your moms, threatened your mother, stole millions, trapped you on the phone trying to kill you. " The options were "snitch" and "jail time".

The publication caught the attention of her baby mom Sara Molina. She responded to the claims in a long Instagram post that said, "Why do you keep posting the same story? It hurts something you're trying to do great. I don't understand …"

"If you're proud of something, aren't you supposed to put up with that? You keep giving people all these cheesy for ** reasons why you did what you did, BUT YOU'RE NOT SAYING EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED FOR YOU. It's your fault. stupid, "she continued. "Stop putting bodies on me, weirdo."

She added: "You can say you don't care that you stole but guess what … YOU DO. He is ashamed of what he did, but he has no choice but to do it or try to make him look great, he is ashamed and he has no more remedy to hide behind humor. "

"This is a man who is everything to himself, apologizing to his fans, but not to his daughter, whom he completely neglects and does not support or trust in his safety. Leave me alone N *** to all those watches and everything that money and all those cars cannot repair you or make you happy forever, "he concluded.

This comes after Sara accused her ex, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, of raping her. In one of the live sessions, she shared, "Let me tell you something, as screwed up as Danny has ever been to me: he lied to me, hit me, raped me, whatever the shit I did, still in a weird way. and twisted they treat me better than what you do. "