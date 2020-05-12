6ix9ine takes Tom Hanks to social media with actor Chet's son

Instagram / WENN / Instagram

The hitmaker of & # 39; Gooba & # 39; He responds to the 29-year-old actor after he criticized the return of the rapper's music and his fans, who still support him despite his snitch.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine I just can't live a peaceful life. When you're not controlling other celebrities on social media, it's the other way around. More recently, it is Tom Hanksson Chet Hanks who came to the New York native.

After the release of 6ix9ine's new song "Gooba" along with his music video, Chet targeted the 24-year-old artist for stealing and criticized his musical return. "I'd rather be broke and be able to go where I like / do whatever I want to have 100 billion and have to live in hiding with the security team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week … think about That's for all the idiots who call 69 a 'goat' and 'legendary', "he wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday, May 11.

Chet added: "He literally told you on the stand that 'the gangster image was just one person to jumpstart my career' just to talk about going up 100 shots in the chicken spot." ??? And you guys are still going for it. "

"Don't be fooled by social media. That guy is SCARED DAMN but he has no choice but to laugh and make fun of him because he knows he is a man marked for the rest of his life in any way," he said. ranting Not impressed with 6ix9ine's new lifestyle that forces him to hide after his release from prison, the 29-year-old actor commented, "People see a lot of jewelry and diamond teeth and numbers on Instagram and really believe that the guy is really happy as f ** k living life … All I see is FEAR. "

As an active Instagram user, it didn't take long for 6ix9ine to notice Chet's comments about him. He decided to reply with an elegant clapback to Tom's son, with a small greeting to the veteran actor. "Wishing his father a speedy recovery," he wrote below Akademiks' post of Chet's comments.

6ix9ine slaps Chet Hanks.

However, 6ix9ine's good wish for Tom may be too late as "Stain"star and his wife Rita Wilson They were declared free of the coronavirus weeks ago, after they tested positive for COVID-19 in March while in Australia.

6ix9ine is currently serving the remainder of her prison sentence in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. After he was forced to move over the weekend because his neighbor leaked his address, his new location is now reported to have been exposed again.

A new video, which was apparently taken and shared by a fanatic, shows the vehicle being transported to a new location. He is reportedly moving into a closed house, which is much larger than the house he was in earlier, but may need to find a new place now.