6ix9ine asks for advice for the future after her alleged baby mom claims he tried to silence her

The woman named Layna says that the hitman & # 39; FEFE & # 39; He agreed to financially support her and her daughter once he was released from prison if she remained silent, but he never keeps his promise.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine could use some FutureExperiences in dealing with your baby you suck at your own kindness. The "Gooba" rapper publicly communicated with the Atlanta-born star after his alleged baby mom passed on his problem.

A trolling king subtly shaded the "Turn on the lights" spitter, who is currently embroiled in a parenting case with one of his alleged baby moms, while letting his alleged baby mom know that she would not give in to his attempt to get money from him "@futuro, what should I do?" She then wrote The Shade Room's Instagram post about her baby's claims.

6ix9ine asks Future's advice to deal with her alleged baby mom.

The woman named Layna previously filed the accusations against 6ix9ine on the site, saying she was communicating with the New York native via cell phone while incarcerated. She said he promised her that he would support her and her daughter once they released him from prison, if she remained silent and refrained from voicing her affairs.

However, Layna claimed that 6ix9ine did not deliver on her promise and has not heard from her since her early release from prison. "He lied and said he would start helping me when I get out," Layna said. "I did my best to be there for him … I've also been quiet because I don't want to seem bitter." That's why she felt compelled to comment on The Shade Room post regarding the rapper who donated $ 200,000 to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, saying that he should first focus on feeding his daughters.

He also alleged that 6ix9ine posted a video with his girlfriend's daughter on his Instagram story to annoy her. "He did this to get a reaction," Layna said. "I am heartbroken over the baby … I am always quiet and loyal."

Layna, who claimed she wrote a letter to the judge in support of his release, added: "I had hope in him and was disappointed. I had never received a penny from him and never did it again, I was just taking care of the baby all this time doing everything possible to ignore the bride flaunting everything that he is helping her with. "

Layna said she got a match after testing the DNA of a man who claims to be 6ix9ine's father with that of his daughter. The test results allegedly established that he is his daughter's grandfather.