60 nonessential companies cited for staying open in violation of safer order at home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said Tuesday that his office had filed criminal complaints against 60 companies operating in violation of the city's Home Security order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All of our hard work to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be wasted if companies violated the rules and opened prematurely," Feuer said. "Of course, we all want to go back to work and back to our routines, and I sympathize with the companies that are struggling so hard right now."

Some companies were allowed to reopen in the city on Friday, including flower shops and bookstores, but other companies, such as beauty salons, gyms, and massage companies, remained closed due to the need for close contact within those kinds of companies.

Feuer said the fastest way to get to the point where more companies can reopen is to follow current rules.

"My office will continue to be vigilant in enforcing the Safer At Home order, ensuring that nonessential businesses are opened only after our health experts say it is safe to do so," he said.

The 60 companies include tobacco shops, gyms, hair salons, beauty supply stores, and car washes. You can find a complete list of businesses cited by the City Attorney's Office online.

