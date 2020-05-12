6% of operating locations; "Forward" is the main title: Up News Info

Here is the latest information from Norway, which this weekend became one of the first European nations to reopen theaters as the country emerges from its coronavirus blockade.

In total, 30 theaters were reopened, a mere 6% of the country's cinema real estate, which has 483 sites. As Up News Info reported on May 1, the government gave the green light to theaters in Norway to resume business from May 7, however, for many owners it was not economically feasible to follow that date due to admissions restrictions (maximum 50 per screen). Social distancing rules require one meter between guests, although members of the same household can sit together.

On a brighter note, those who reopened appear to have sold a decent percentage of tickets. The Ringen Kino in the capital Oslo, operated by Nordisk Film kino, said it had sold 96% of its available tickets this weekend and registered more than 1,000 total entries.

Related story HBO Max is a "real bargain" at $ 15 a month given scope and content, AT&T chief financial officer says

Admittedly, that example represented a large part of the overall picture. In total, on Friday (May 8), there were 225 screenings and admissions of 1,562, on Saturday (May 9) there were 276 screenings and 2,328 admissions, and on Sunday (May 10), 322 screenings and admissions of 3,297.

That's 7,187 admissions in total. Not exactly a booming figure, but it could be positive enough to encourage other exhibitors to get the public hungry. More cinemas are now expected to resume operations in the country this week, according to a local industry source.

The most popular movie this weekend was the Disney Pixar movie Ahead, which racked up 1,637 admissions, before the Vin Diesel thriller Bloodshot (549 admissions) and Guy Ritchie The Knights (520 admissions). Other titles at launch include Danish photo Klovn 3: the finalKorean Oscar feeling Parasiteand Norwegian war drama Flukten See Grensen.

Other nations allowing the reopening of venues this week include the Czech Republic, where theaters started showing movies yesterday (May 11).