& # 39; Madam. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan on top line 'The Switch' for Amblin – Up News Info

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan to star in The switch, based on the Beth O’Leary novel, to which Amblin Partners has acquired the rights. The wonderful lady Maisel star will also serve as executive producer alongside O’Leary.

Kristie Macosko Krieger from Amblin, who has produced films like The charge, Spy bridgeand next West side story, will produce this project. Bekka Bowling (Thanks for the memories, Netflix Love Sick) will adapt the script.

The switchLeary's second novel was released in the UK last month and is a bestseller in the Sunday Times. It will be available in the USA. USA And Canada on August 18.

The story centers on a 29-year-old consultant and her 79-year-old grandmother, who decide to exchange lives (including cell phones) for two months, after a series of personal setbacks. As the younger woman moves to a small Yorkshire town to tackle the responsibilities of dog walking and guarding the neighborhood, the older woman is in a small London apartment, browsing dating apps and creating a social club for lonely Londoners. .

Amblin President of Production Jeb Brody will oversee the project for the studio.

Brosnahan was set to star opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin & # 39; s Distant, which postponed production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also programmed to produce and star in I am your woman, an Amazon Studio film directed by Julia Hart and co-written with Jordan Harowitz.

Brosnahan is represented by Brillstein Partners, CAA and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams & Dunham; O’Leary by Darley Anderson Literary, TV and Film Agency, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson, LLP; Bowling by CAA and The Artists Partnership.