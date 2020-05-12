Home Local News 24 most people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Denton, 18 new recoveries –...

24 most people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Denton, 18 new recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Public Health Department today announced 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus.
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Public Health Department today announced 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This increases the county-wide cumulative total to 946 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials also confirmed that 18 more people have recovered from the disease within the county.

Free COVID-19 driving tests are available in the Little Elm-Aubrey area on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Community members should call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The assessment center is at Braswell High School at 26750 E University Drive in Aubrey from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m.

