17 of the best "Listen to your heart,quot; tweets from last night

By
Bradley Lamb
<pre><pre>17 of the best "Listen to your heart" tweets from last night
Welcome bachBach Nation! (I'm so sorry for that joke; quarantine is clearly affecting me.) Anyway, last night was the penultimate episode of Listen to your heart and he was filled with tears, surprisingly impressive ice skating skills, and an unexpected couple returning home. Here are some of the best tweets from the episode:

one)

I feel like Natascha came to the house, looked at Ryan and said "You will,quot; and they have been browsing from #ListenToYourHeart

2)

Everyone at #TheBachelorLTYH: OMG has to perform in front of a huge crowd in Las Vegas 😳 😱 Natascha and Ryan: #Listen to your heart

3)

Me every time Jamie freaks out for singing on the singing show she signed up to because she's a #ListenToYourHeart singer

4)

rudi: i am falling in love with you Matt: you are very brave for telling your truth all watching: #Listen to your heart

5)

Those * ~ three magic words ~ * every woman wants to hear after confessing her feelings ... #ListenToYourHeart

6)

#Listen to your heart This date, which took place in a pile of dirt, was the precise moment when the program ran out of funds for romantic dates

7)

To hold. The producers actually had Bree wear a white dress for SOMEONE ELSE'S WEDDING just to make us wonder for .2 seconds if she and Chris were the ones getting married. The devil works hard but the producers of #ListenToYourHeart work harder

8)

Is Lauren Luyendyk really trying to call people "low energy,quot;? Girl ... # listen to your heart

9)

They look like a local politician and his wife who have come to tell the city that they are rampaging through the little league fields to build an exclusive mall. #ListenToYourHeart #BachelorNation

10)

Wow Peter really made me forget how Arie was Bachelor's number one enemy during a hot minute #ListenToYourHeart

12)

Rudi may not have the boy but she is more talented. I SAID IT #Listen to your heart #LTYH

13)

Matt: I want to keep playing music with Rudi forever. All: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH !!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Listen to your heart

14)

Jamie and Trevor = Troy and Gabriella. Natascha and Ryan = Sharpay and Ryan and no one can convince me otherwise #ListenToYourHeart

fifteen.

I love it when a disaster goes back directly to a guy who says, "We should do it this way." #ListenToYourHeart #TheBachelorLTYH

sixteen.

Raise your hand if you're mad at having to put up with another week of Jamie and Trevor #ListenToYourHeart

