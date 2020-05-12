162 Los Angeles County companies violated health orders over the weekend, officials say – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Calling this past weekend "the first on our recovery journey," Los Angeles County residents were praised primarily by officials for following social distancing guidelines during the first weekend in which the reopening of trails, golf courses and some business since the coronavirus pandemic began. However, dozens of businesses, specifically flower shops, were found to be violating health orders.

Of the 410 companies surveyed by county inspectors over the weekend, 162 health orders were violated, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported Monday.

"We saw many vendors (from florists) who allowed customers to enter stores, without following physical distancing measures and without requiring customers to wear fabric face covers," reported Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director. County Public Health Office

County inspectors closed some flower shops, although the exact number was not disclosed.

"It is extremely important to follow the orders and directives of health officials," said Ferrer. "Companies should not open until they can comply with all protocols."

The situation was different on trails and golf courses.

Ferrer said "bigger but manageable crowds,quot; were reported on the trails, while golf courses saw "fairly low traffic,quot; due to Mother's Day, but users "complied."

"I am very proud of our communities for being cautious and abiding by the guidelines," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Monday. “Overall, we had no problems with overcrowding, everyone kept a safe distance and wore masks when appropriate. That is exactly the type of response we expected. "

Meanwhile, there were 591 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 39 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 32,258 and the number of deaths to 1,569. The low number of new cases is due to a lack of reports from commercial laboratories, many of which were closed over the weekend.

Authorities confirmed Monday that more than 3,600 health care workers and first responders in Los Angeles County have contracted COVID-19 as the number continues to increase at an alarming rate.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, reported that 3,614 health workers in the county have been diagnosed with coronavirus, a jump from 636 new cases since last week.

The increase is due in part to increased testing in nursing homes. 42 percent of cases correspond to nursing home staff, while 29 percent are in hospitals.

Nurses account for 46 percent of all cases.

20 healthcare workers have died of coronavirus, including five in the past week. 14 of them worked in nursing homes or care facilities, three worked in hospitals and one in a correctional center.

779 residents of Los Angeles County institutional settings have died of coronavirus, accounting for 50 percent of all deaths from the disease. The vast majority of those who lived in nursing homes.

Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive housing facilities.