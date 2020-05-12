101 Sports Medicine Expert Face Mask Label – Up News Info

Walking or running outside can be an escape during the pandemic, but how can you distance yourself socially when others have the same idea?

"I imagine them having a vicious dog on a six-foot leash and giving them a wide birth and trying not to be bitten," said Dr. Bill Roberts.

Dr. Roberts is a professor at the University of Minnesota and past president of the American College of Sports Medicine.

He says there is some evidence from a study in the Netherlands that activities like running or cycling could cause the virus to travel differently in midair far beyond six feet.

Suggest running where there are fewer people, and if you can't, consider a mask.

"As soon as it seems like you're too close or as soon as you don't have enough space between you and the rider or cyclist ahead, which is 20 to 30 feet, you should probably put on a mask." Dr. Roberts said.

When it comes to buying groceries, Northeast Minneapolis Lunds & Bylery & # 39; s Store general manager Katie Swenson says it's also a good label to have as few family members as possible to buy.

"At least 80% of customers wear masks when they walk in, so they have been doing a great job of following the CDC's recommendation to wear a face mask while in public," said Swenson.

And review the store's policy on reusable bags during the pandemic. Lunds & Byerly has temporarily suspended its use.

"If you can allow extra time, I think that helps and you don't feel that rushed and you can also feel confident that your six feet are also met," Swenson said.

Dr. Roberts says it's a good idea to go out and exercise safely, as moderate activity can boost your immune system. However, he said don't do too fast because straining your body can make you more susceptible to getting sick.

