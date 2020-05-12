10 affordable small SUVs worth checking out

Many new compact and subcompact SUVs have small car prices, but add versatility compared to a small car. This market segment is relatively young, but even in that time many starters have improved, with high-quality interiors, the latest infotainment and updated security features.

Read on to find out which of these small SUVs might be right for your budget.

Hyundai 2020 Headquarters | MSRP: $ 17,350

As mentioned, the Hyundai Venue does not offer all-wheel drive and only has a regular acceleration of its 121 horsepower engine. But the place makes up for it with plenty of headroom and solid cabin build quality. It also has good maneuverability and fuel economy of up to 35 mpg on the highway. The Venue also has very easy-to-use technology, including the standard eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2021 Kia Seltos | MSRP: $ 21,990

The Kia Seltos is actually quite exclusive to a subcompact SUV. It has great interior quality, plenty of cargo space and more passenger space in the second row than might be expected. The base engine is regular, but the more powerful engine complements the vehicle well. The Seltos also comes standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is easy to use and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Kia Seltos provides plenty of cabin space for a vehicle of its size. —Kia

Jeep Renegade 2020 | MSRP: $ 22,375

The Jeep Renegade benefits from a tall, blocky design that provides plenty of headroom and a dominant driving position with wide visibility. The Renegade has a comfortable ride and, when properly equipped, excellent off-road skills. The base fit is Sport and comes standard with a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, and a five-inch infotainment display. This can be upgraded for $ 775 to a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nissan Rogue Sport 2020 | MSRP: $ 23,240

The Nissan Rogue Sport provides a decent amount of cargo space for a vehicle of its size, totaling 53.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. The Rogue Sport also comes standard with Nissan's Safety Shield 360. This set of safety technology includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic rear braking.

2020 Hyundai Kona | MSRP: $ 20,300

The Kona has a comfortable, refined and high-tech cabin. It has a unique appearance and an information and entertainment system that is very easy to use and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Kona comes standard with many driver assistance features, including avoiding head-on collisions, lane-keeping assistance, and pedestrian detection.

The Hyundai Kona has futuristic styling and high-tech features. —Hyundai

2020 Kia Soul | MSRP: $ 17,490

Once again, the Kia Soul doesn't offer all-wheel drive, but arguably one of the most useful and utilitarian vehicles out there today. It has over 62 cubic feet of cargo space and plenty of head and leg room for both rows thanks to its vertical design. The Soul combines form and function, as it also has a futuristic style, inside and out. Comes standard with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

2020 Mazda CX-30 | MSRP: $ 21,900

No, that is not a mistake. The CX-30 slots above the CX-3 and below the CX-5 in Mazda's cross alignment, and are intended to have the best attributes of its car lineup and cross alignment. It has 45.2 cubic feet of cargo space and a high ride height, but also refined handling and athletic handling. The standard engine generates 186 horsepower and returns up to 33 mpg on the highway.

The CX-30 offers a refined cabin and a little more utility than its CX-3 counterpart. —Mazda

Honda HR-V 2020 | MSRP: $ 20,820

The Honda HR-V's vertical design provides a dominant driving position and up to 58.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down. The HR-V's cabin also has ample legroom in the second row, while the driver will enjoy nimble handling and up to 34 miles per gallon on the highway.

2020 Mazda CX-3 | MSRP: $ 20,640

The Mazda CX-3 is a small, compact sports SUV. It has responsive handling and composite road manners, as well as a luxurious cabin with the new Apple CarPlay and standard Android Auto. Also standard for 2020 is Mazda's i-Activesense safety technology suite, which includes avoiding head-on collisions, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. Overall, the CX-3 is a nice and safe place to sit on any trip.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek | MSRP: $ 21,145

The Crosstrek has a lot to offer, including standard all-wheel drive, standard infotainment technology, and a host of standard safety technologies. Unfortunately, Subaru has only provided it with 152 horsepower, making it one of the slowest SUVs on the market today. The Crosstrek makes up for it with its built-in utility, which includes 8.7 inches of ground clearance and an interior designed to take hits.