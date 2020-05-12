Collin County health services reported another death from the coronavirus and 21 new cases of the disease, including 10 in Plano.

Currently, the total number of positive cases in Collin County is 939, including 278 in Plano. There are 303 active cases, including 87 in Plano.

The last death was of a 77 year old Plano woman with underlying health problems. Increases total COVID-19 related deaths in Collin County to 29 and 7 in Plano.

There are four cases in the Denton County part of Plano. Three have recovered and one is isolated at home. With Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 282.

As for the tests, 11,972 people were tested for the virus in Collin County and 10,998 tested negative. But 939 people tested positive.

COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

