Yuzvendra Chahal appears on Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his silly personality and has once again caught the attention of netizens with his comment during the Katrina Kaif live stream. Katrina Kaif recently hosted a live streaming session on Instagram

talking about the importance of maintaining your physical condition during the running of the bulls. During the live session, Chahal left a comment saying, "Hello, Katrina mam." Take a look at the image below.

Chahal is a recognized fan of Katrina in 2017, during an interview with a prominent newspaper, he said: "I really like Katrina, her smile attracts me more." He also revealed that Katrina is his crush on celebrities.

