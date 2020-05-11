YouTuber Corey La Barrie dies in a drunk driving accident on his 25th birthday

Instagram

Jarrad La Barrie, brother of the Internet celebrity, confirms the news of his passage through an Instagram tribute in which he describes Corey as "the best big brother I could ask for."

YouTube Favorite Corey La Barrie He died after a car accident on Sunday, May 10, when he turned 25.

The internet celebrity, who had more than 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, was celebrating his big day when he was killed, according to Corey's mother and brother.

"This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk driving friend," he wrote Monday. Corey's brother Jarrad La Barrie on Instagram.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you (sic). I miss you so much already, this isn't fair, thanks for always being the best big brother, I could ask you love, so damn, a lot of life will never be the same without you RIP "

Friends and fans have turned to social media to mourn Corey's death, and one called YouTuber "one of the most genuine and fun spirits I've ever met in Los Angeles."

Reports suggest that La Barrie died when the car he was traveling in crashed into a tree.