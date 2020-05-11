YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies at 25 in Car Crash

No charges have yet been filed, but TMZ reports that its police sources anticipate an arrest of the driver, who reportedly Tattoo artist star Daniel Silva.

Numerous friends and acquaintances of the YouTube star have expressed their condolences to the La Barrie family on social media, including Rebecca Black and Ethan Dolan of the Dolan twins. Also, some of the stars of the YouTube show Reality House He spoke about the privilege of meeting the star. Ryan Abe wrote in Twitter, "From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our night heart, I will never forget you. I know your saying was & # 39; unappreciated & # 39 ;, but you are and always will be so loved."

Corey will be most remembered for his YouTube channel, which garnered more than 700,000 subscribers.

ME! The news has reached Silva's representative for comment.