YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies at 25 in Car Crash

YouTube community mourns later Corey La Barrie He died on Sunday, May 10.
Her mother and brother confirmed in separate Instagram posts that Corey was the victim of a drunk driving accident, which took place on his 25th birthday. Monday afternoon, her brother. Jarrad La Barrie He shared, "This is not something I thought I would ever have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving." .
He continued, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much already. This isn't fair. Thanks for always being the best big brother. I could ask you to want so much, that life will never be the same without you RIP "
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department could not reveal the identities of the deceased and the driver, but confirmed that "a McLaren hit a street sign before crashing into a tree in the Valley Village neighborhood,quot; on Sunday morning. night. They stated that the passenger died and that the driver was taken to the hospital in "unknown condition,quot;.
Corey La Barrie instagram
No charges have yet been filed, but TMZ reports that its police sources anticipate an arrest of the driver, who reportedly Tattoo artist star Daniel Silva.
Numerous friends and acquaintances of the YouTube star have expressed their condolences to the La Barrie family on social media, including Rebecca Blackand Ethan Dolan of the Dolan twins. Also, some of the stars of the YouTube show Reality House He spoke about the privilege of meeting the star. Ryan Abe wrote in Twitter, "From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our night heart, I will never forget you. I know that your saying was & # 39; not appreciated & # 39 ;, but you are and always will be so loved,quot;.
Corey will be most remembered for his YouTube channel, which garnered more than 700,000 subscribers.
ME! The news has reached Silva's representative for comment.
