YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies at 25 in Car Crash

YouTube community mourns later Corey La Barrie He died on Sunday, May 10.

Her mother and brother confirmed in separate Instagram posts that Corey was the victim of a drunk driving accident, which took place on his 25th birthday. Monday afternoon, her brother. Jarrad La Barrie He shared, "This is not something I thought I would ever have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving." .

He continued, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much already. This isn't fair. Thanks for always being the best big brother. I could ask you to want so much, that life will never be the same without you RIP "