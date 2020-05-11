Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The call for an investigation angered Beijing, which rejected criticism of its initial response to the coronavirus. The move, indicative of Australia's willingness to confront China, has shaken global diplomacy.
Middle-power countries in Europe and Asia have forged new ties based on what they have learned from the pandemic: that the risks of China's authoritarian government can no longer be denied, and that the US cannot be trusted. USA Lead.
"For the rules-based international order to mean anything, it must be confirmed," said an Australian lawmaker. "If the world does not respond and act now, when will it ever act?"
Medium-power alliances could be short-lived, but they could also offer an alternative to the dynamic between the world's two superpowers.
Are here the latest coronavirus updates and maps tracking the outbreak.
In other developments:
-
Six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city of Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged late last year. An 89-year-old man was confirmed to be infected on Saturday, the first confirmed case in the city since early April, and five new cases were announced Monday.
-
India's train network will gradually restart operations on Tuesday as the country eases its coronavirus blockade, despite the number of infections there increasing.
-
Cases of the virus are steadily increasing in the US capital region. USA With at least 6,389 total cases in the District of Columbia and 328 deaths, a higher death rate than in most states, as of Monday.
-
European countries took some of their biggest steps thus far to lift coronavirus blocks on Monday, but life was far from normal. Gyms reopened in parts of Germany, and some schools and stores reopened in France.
-
As states in the United States reopen without meeting basic criteria, officials and experts worry about the resurgence of the virus.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Underreport the number of viruses in Russia
The Russian government has boasted of a low coronavirus death rate, confusing researchers who compared it to other countries with underfunded health systems.
But new data released by the Moscow city government on Friday shows that the number of deaths recorded there in April exceeded the five-year average for the same period by more than 1,700. It questions the official Covid-19 death count of 642.
The numbers contrast sharply with the Kremlin line. President Vladimir Putin ordered the end of a "non-work period,quot; nationwide on Monday, citing success in slowing the spread of the virus.
Scope: A similar picture of possible underreporting has appeared in Belarus, whose leader has rejected closing requests, and in Mexico, where officials have reported three times as many deaths in the capital as the government has acknowledged.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Human resistance and the silk road.
Over the centuries of Silk Road history, humanity faced some of the worst diseases, from pests to cholera. Still, the path continued. The trade route stories featured in T's latest issue of travel, The Times-style magazine, have been in the works for a year, long before the pandemic changed the world, but right now they have more lessons for us what you think. Above, an undated view of Tbilisi.
"We are going to find some comfort," writes Hanya Yanagihara, editor in chief of T, "knowing that we are preceded by centuries of human resistance, those travelers who remind us that every journey, no matter how difficult, ends up finding our way to return."
Find the stories from the topic here.
This is what is happening the most.
Iran Friendly Fire Incident: A missile fired on Sunday from an Iranian Navy frigate struck another Iranian naval ship during a military exercise in the Oman Sea, killing at least 19 sailors. It was the second time this year that Iran appeared to have fired a missile at the wrong target with deadly consequences.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Increasing levels of pandemic stress
As shelter orders dragged into place, journalists Francesca Donner and Corinne Purtill had a conversation about stress levels increasingly difficult to ignore. Below is an edited and condensed excerpt. You can Sign up for the In Her Words newsletter here.
Corinne Hello Francesca Now we are, let me review my notes here, approximately seven and a half years in domestic quarantine. How are you?
Francesca Well, technically well. But it's been over a month since my kids stopped going to school and I stopped going to the office, and we officially stopped seeing non-supermarket workers here or there. Not pointing out the obvious, but it starts to wear you down. You?
Corinne Same. On good morning, I remember being thankful that my family is healthy and that we have a safe place to stay. But I still liked it better when I had all those things and He could go wherever he wanted.
Francesca You can see people starting to unravel. A The LeanIn.Org survey released this week suggests that women experience stress up to twice the rate of men. And being under this pressure makes us, women and men, do and say things that, well, we normally wouldn't do. Parents yelling at children. Adults yelling at each other.
A friend of mine said that she threw her husband's clothes out the window because he left them on the floor. She said it was extremely cathartic.
Corinne Oh my God. I think I ran out of coffee through my nose.
Francesca Corinne, is there anything you do to manage your stress?
Corinne Leave my house. Walking. Once a day. It doesn't really matter where you go. I walk or run, I feel air on my skin, I take a break and I just am. You?
Francesca Walks with my family. Everyday. Rain or shine.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina and Carole
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was hunted down and killed by two white men. No arrests were made until months later.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Force of the Soviet Union: Abbr. (Three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The New York Times Company will webcast its presentation at the J.P. Morgan World Conference on Technology, Media and Communications at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in Sydney with Mark Thompson, our President and CEO.