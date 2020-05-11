Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Are here the latest coronavirus updates and maps tracking the outbreak.

In other developments:

Six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city of Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged late last year. An 89-year-old man was confirmed to be infected on Saturday, the first confirmed case in the city since early April, and five new cases were announced Monday.

India's train network will gradually restart operations on Tuesday as the country eases its coronavirus blockade, despite the number of infections there increasing.

Cases of the virus are steadily increasing in the US capital region. USA With at least 6,389 total cases in the District of Columbia and 328 deaths, a higher death rate than in most states, as of Monday.

European countries took some of their biggest steps thus far to lift coronavirus blocks on Monday, but life was far from normal. Gyms reopened in parts of Germany, and some schools and stores reopened in France.