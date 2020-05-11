You won't believe how many people cut the cord during the coronavirus pandemic – BGR

Cable and satellite television companies had their worst quarter on record in the first quarter of 2020.

In addition to all the American households that are cutting the cord, many companies, such as restaurants, bars, and hotels, are canceling their subscriptions because they are not open.

Also, without live sports, many companies don't see the point of paying for television.

As video streaming and Internet TV services continue to flood the market, traditional cable companies have struggled to prevent their subscribers from cutting the cable. Subscriptions have been dropping steadily for years, and despite the fact that the new coronavirus pandemic is forcing everyone to stay inside, the top cable and satellite TV companies have just recorded their biggest quarterly decline in history .

According to The Wall Street Journal, the largest companies in the industry lost more than two million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020. AT,amp;T and Dish Network have been especially hard hit, while Comcast and Charter suffered more modest losses. There are a number of factors that contribute to this phenomenon, but the lack of live sports has been perhaps the most influential driving force behind many of the cancellations.

In addition to households that cut their cord in the first quarter, many companies also canceled or suspended their service. Live sports are not only a great attraction in homes, but also in hotels, restaurants and bars. As a result, some of the establishments that have reopened in the United States have ditched their cable or satellite service to save money and because there are no baseball or basketball games to watch. the WSJ reports that Monsoons Tap and Grill in Tucson will save more than $ 1,600 a month by canceling their DirecTV subscription.

"We really changed them so that they are not in front of the televisions, because there is nothing on," said Monsoons co-owner Daniel Liebeskind, discussing the tables that have been reorganized for social distancing.

Indeed, the pandemic has accelerated an already troubling trend for the pay-TV industry. While internet subscriptions have helped companies like Comcast and Charter make up for their television losses, Charter has more than 2 million small business customers, most of whom have not yet reopened their stores and are starting to pay their bills. again. AT,amp;T lost more than 1 million pay TV customers if in the first quarter, Dish lost 413,000, and Comcast lost 409,000, which was more than half the number of pay TV customers it lost throughout 2019.

Although cable companies hope to see some of these customers return in the coming months as the economy reopens, it doesn't make much sense for a sports bar, for example, to start paying hundreds of dollars a month for cable until sports come back. on TV. So far, there are no signs of that happening anytime soon.

