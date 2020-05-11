You need to hear Reese Witherspoon's reaction to being overwhelmed

Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, Emmy winner, pioneering producer, mother of three, and overall industry force:Reese witherspoon He can often seem like a Hollywood superhero.

But, as demonstrated in his recently broadcast interview on CBS this morningEven modern superheroes feel overwhelmed.

When asked if he ever had "those days,quot; when he feels like he can't do one more thing, Witherspoon's response was comforting, particularly in these especially challenging times.

"I will lie on the floor and cry or sit in my car and cry," shared the star. "Sometimes I am totally overwhelmed."

And, like the rest of us, he's figuring out how to do his job while adjusting to a new way of life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding filming projects in the era of social estrangement, Witherspoon joked: "What confuses us the most is … love scenes. We're like, 'Hmm, how are you going to kiss?' 39; "