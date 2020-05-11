YOU. Celebrate all the ladies in his life on Mother's Day: rapper posts special photos of Tiny Harris, Violeta Morgan, and Dianne Cottle-Pope

It was a pretty weird Mother's Day, but rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, made the most of it. TIP. She came to social media, where she celebrated Tiny for being a great mother to her children.

The reality star also praised her own mother, Violeta Morgan, and her mother-in-law, Dianne Cottle-Pope. The Atlanta MC shared some memorable photos with the ladies in his life and captioned them: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers in my life and all the amazing mothers in the world." #Happy Mother's Day,quot;

She also talked about the seven children in her life: “This video has 7 of my best gifts that God could have blessed me to be a mother too! Also the most important mothers of my life! My life is complete with all these amazing people. I honor and greet you all !! Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing human beings in the world! A mother!! We could never be duplicates! Cred👑💞 Video cred @tinyukteam I Fukn 💚 Yall ”.

Tiny wrote a special tribute to his mother: "Happy Mother's Day, my favorite lady in the world. My strength, my peace, forever My Rock. I thank God for you every day because I am blessed to have you as Mother Thank you for everything you ate, everything you do for THE FAMILY! You are the glue! Thank you for keeping us up and always together. I love you more than my words could express! Here's to you and all other amazing mothers 🙏🏽👑❤️😘😍 for usual thanks to my ppl @tinyukteam. 💚 "

A fan contacted the family and said, “Happy Mother's Day to Hustle Fam! Este "This sponsor wrote:" I love that lady, and you are happy on Mother's Day. "

Zonnique Pullins wrote this kind note to her mother accompanied by some sweet photos: “WHERE WOULD I BE WITHOUT MY BABY? Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I love you with everything in me! I can't even find the words to start explaining how much you mean to me, so I will continue to do my best to show you on a daily basis! Thank you very much for being the person who is so perfect in every way! @majorgirl. "

YOU. He is a man of many words, but this time, he chose to keep things simple.



