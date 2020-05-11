"Yosemitbear," whose joy watching Double Rainbow became a viral video, dies at 57 – Up News Info San Francisco

BUTTERFLY (Up News Info / AP) – Paul L. Vasquez, the burly mountain man whose psychedelic reaction to seeing a double rainbow propelled him to internet stardom and made him a popular hero, died in central California. He was 57 years old.

Vasquez, who called himself Yosemitebear on social media, died early Saturday morning in a hospital emergency room, the Mariposa County coroner's office told Modesto Bee.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Vasquez had recently posted on his Facebook page that he had gone for the COVID-19 test, but he learned of another unspecified condition.

In January 2010, Vásquez posted on YouTube a video filmed from his mountain-side home of a rainbow cluster overlooking the Yosemite Valley. It points out in the legend that the camera was unable to capture the intensity and brightness of the rainbow.

But that wasn't what led to 46 million views of the video. It was Vásquez's amazed reaction.

Over the course of the 3-minute video, he repeatedly said "whoa," laughed, and even sobbed as he marveled at the rainbows.

"It's a double rainbow across the sky!" he exclaimed.

Then he pondered, "What does all this mean?"

The video went viral that summer after talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted about it and led to appearances on various TV shows and commercials for Smartwater, Microsoft, and Delta Air Lines.

"His 'Double Rainbow' basically wrote the book about what was a viral video," Vasquez's friend Robert Borchard told the bee. He called Vasquez an "incredible character,quot; who was always excited about the world.

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Vásquez said he was working as a Los Angeles County firefighter before moving to Mariposa in the mid-1980s, where he worked odd jobs and lived alone in a mobile home near Yosemite National Park .

A cannabis grower and consumer, he said he was not drugged when he recorded the video. He told CNN that his loneliness allowed him to connect with nature on a deep level and gave him a freedom that most people could never understand.

"You can no longer look at a rainbow and not think of me," he said.

