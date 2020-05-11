YG flirts with new lady after Kehlani's split

Instagram / Instar

YG apparently he doesn't have much trouble finding a new love after parting with Kehlani. The rapper was spotted leaving a flirty comment under an Instagram post from a new girl.

In the post, the girl could be seen taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom. Dressed in a light blue blouse, she seemed to have no bottom since the bottom of her bikini was on the table. "Fuck that likes to come home," the girl, who passes by raelynninez on the platform, captioned the photo.

Then YG hinted that it was taken at home with her mind-blowing comment that said, "Get out of my bathroom." To which, the girl replied, "no," along with an emoji that stuck out her tongue.

The girl's identity and marital status remain to be seen.

This comes after Kehlani confirmed YG's infidelity rumors that she did see "deep" text messages on her phone. During an interview on "The Breakfast Club" on May 8, she continued to reveal that she was refusing to be with the rapper again despite her attempts to reconcile as she had set some limits early in their relationship.

When asked if he was still in contact with the "BIG BANK" artist, Kehlani replied, "Uh, not really. The last conversation we had was the decision to be, we exist in the same industry and I don't want to have to walk in the room and someone awkwardly says "you know your ex is here" so we both have a strange energy.

Despite that, Kehlani insisted that they don't have bad blood between them. "We are not on any kind of bad terms. I wish him well, he wishes me well. He is nothing but love," he shared.

Prior to this, Kehlani sparked speculation that her new 15-song album "It was good until it wasn't," which was released on May 8, was about YG. "YG is shaking after being removed from the new Kehlani album track list," one fan tweeted. "Kehlani's album is really about her and YG's toxic sex," added another.