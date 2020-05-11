Workers return to Tesla Fremont assembly plant; Elon Musk files suit against Alameda County – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Tesla founder Elon Musk turned to social media and filed a lawsuit over the weekend to force the reopening of his Fremont assembly plant and threaten to move the operation out of California.

On Monday, shift workers were seen walking in and out of parking lots at the sprawling plant. The company said it has deployed additional PPE masks and has taken other measures similar to those used to reopen the automaker's plant in Shanghai, China.

While Governor Gavin Newsom and Alameda County health officials have removed some of the restrictions imposed on the state during the current coronavirus outbreak, the reopening of the Fremont plant was not among them.

The battle between Musk and county officials has been dormant since March, when a restrictive stay-at-home order was established. After keeping the plant's doors open for a few days, claiming that Tesla was a core business and allowed to remain open under the mandate, Musk closed the facility when the Alameda County Sheriff's Department threatened to take action.

On Saturday, Musk fired off a series of tweets, pronouncing the company's next move.

"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County right away," said the first Twitter post. Alameda's unelected and ignorant "interim health officer,quot; is acting against the governor, the president, our constitutional freedoms, and just common sense! – Elon Musk @elonmusk

He continued with, “Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass. Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. Whether we even retain Fremont's manufacturing activity will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California. "

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. Alameda's unelected and ignorant "interim health officer,quot; is acting against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms and just common sense! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Hours later, Tesla's attorneys sent a copy of the lawsuit. Click to read the legal presentation.

Musk's outburst of Twitter, the lawsuit and the threat of relocation prompted reaction from local officials.

"California and the Bay Area are demonstrating every day that we can protect public health and reopen our economy at the same time," said Jim Wunderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council. "We strongly urge Alameda County public health officials to work with Tesla and other employers to come up with a plan that will allow them to safely resume operations sooner rather than later."

"We must send a strong signal to companies and the millions of workers who have lost their jobs that the Bay Area and California are as eager to restart our economy and get people back to work as we are to end this pandemic. "

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei issued the following statement urging county officials to work with the companies, apparently supporting Musk.

"As the shelter-in-place request continues with no provisions to resume core manufacturing activity, like Tesla, I am increasingly concerned about the potential implications for our regional economy," Mei said. “We know that many essential companies have demonstrated that they can operate successfully using strict security and social distancing practices. I firmly believe that these same practices could be possible for other manufacturing companies, especially those that are so critical to our employment base. The City encourages the County to engage with our local businesses to develop acceptable guidelines to reopen our local economy. "

Musk has been an early and frequent critic of the shelter order in place.

RELATED:

"I would call it, 'forcibly imprisoning people in their homes' against all of their constitutional rights, in my opinion, and breaking people's liberties in horrible and wrong ways and not why people they came to the United States or built this country, "Musk tweeted. April 30. "It is an outrage."

The county health department released a statement Saturday afternoon, saying it had been working closely with Tesla in a "collaborative, good-faith effort to develop and implement a safety plan that allows for reopening while protecting health and the well-being of thousands of people, employees traveling to and from work at the Tesla factory. "

Although the department did not announce lifting restrictions, the statement said "we look forward to reaching an agreement on an appropriate security plan very soon."

The department said many businesses and residents made sacrifices to protect the health of the community. "It is our collective responsibility to move through the reopening phases and loosen the restrictions of the Order of Refuge in Place as safely as possible, guided by data and science."

The latest stories from Elon Musk

Tesla employs at least 14,000 workers in the region, and the idea of ​​removing those jobs worries Alameda County District 1 supervisor Scott Haggerty.

"I brought Tesla to Fremont," Haggerty told KPIX. “I brought it to Alameda County. I worked with them when they were looking for a plant. So the last thing I would like to see in my last year of office is to see that plant close. It would be devastating for me. "

Despite Musk's threat, it would be expensive and difficult to quickly shift production from Fremont to Texas or Nevada. The Fremont facility, which was previously jointly managed by General Motors and Toyota, is currently the only vehicle assembly plant in the US. USA De Tesla and the company would lose critical production if it closed the plant to move equipment.

"Away from Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months and could add risks to the manufacturing and logistics process in the meantime," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors.

But Musk plans another American factory to increase production, possibly in Texas, and could move production once the plant is operational.

Lack of production in Fremont cuts Tesla's income and is a huge financial strain. In a conference call last month, Musk said the company only has assembly plants in Fremont and Shanghai, and that Fremont facilities produce the majority of its vehicles. He called the Fremont closure a "serious risk."

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KPIX 5's Kiet Do, Associated Press and CNN.

