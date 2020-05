Wikipedia / Public domain / en.wikipedia.org, Wikipedia / Modern Screen / Dell Publications / en.wikipedia.org



Think of Cary Grant as the old Hollywood version of George Clooney, just his mother and Grandma was in love with him. He was the definitive protagonist, starred in several Hitchcock movies, received an honorary Oscar, and was even nominated for some. However, Grant's personal life is what makes this Wikipedia page so interesting.

Grant experimented with LSD more than 100 times to "feel better about himself and get rid of all his internal confusion stemming from his childhood and failed relationships,quot; (FYI: Debbie Reynolds even enlisted Grant's help when his daughter, Carrie Fisher, started consuming drugs). And, most famously, there were rumors of homosexuality between Grant and fellow actor Randolph Scott, with whom he lived for most of 12 years. If you want to learn more about this legend, you must read it yourself!

—Bunnyday