Wild Harvest organic basil recalled for possible cyclosporiasis contamination – Up News Info

HOPKINS, Minnesota (AP) – United Natural Foods Inc. said Monday it voluntarily recalls some Wild Harvest organic basil distributed to Minnesota retailers for a possible health risk.

Organic basil was distributed from the company's Hopkins distribution center to grocery stores in Minnesota between April 18 and May 8. UNFI said the product may have been contaminated with a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal disease called cyclosporiasis. No illnesses have been reported, including allergic reactions.

The recall includes Wild Harvest organic fresh basil sold in 0.25-ounce, 0.75-ounce, 2-ounce, and 4-ounce plastic clam containers. The container has a white label on the back with black ink that says "Product of Colombia,quot; and "112,quot;.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the USA, the disease is generally not life threatening. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramps, nausea, and fatigue.

Possible contamination was found during routine sampling. Consumers are advised to throw the product away.

