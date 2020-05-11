Why Kyrie Irving wants to play Kemba Walker of the Celtics 1-on-1

Former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving wants to take on current Celtics point guard Kemba Walker in a 1-on-1 game, but not because of his NBA rivalry.

Irving explained the situation on Instagram Live this weekend with Darryl "Truck,quot; Bryant, a former West Virginia player and Brooklyn native.

Bryant asked about the rumors that Irving wanted to play heads-up with certain NBA players.

"That's my matchup, I want K-Walk," said Irving. "That's my older brother. You know we have mutual respect, but I know everyone wants to see him from New York, New Jersey."

Irving had a two-year peak season in Boston between 2017 and 2019. He told a group of season ticket holders prior to the 2018-19 season that he planned to re-sign in Boston, but eventually went to the Nets for his hometown next offseason.

Walker signed in Boston last summer and took over the point guard position. He averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Celtics 43-21 before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

But it doesn't seem like the 1-on-1 friendly game has anything to do with a rivalry in the Atlantic Division. Both Irving and Walker appeared in the New York City area and competed with each other while growing up.

Walker was two years older and seemed to get the best of Irving in those days. Now Irving wants his revenge.

"Every time we play against each other, it's always a game," said Irving. "He gave us 40, I gave him 40, back and forth. That's just part of where we grew up."