Imagine assembling a team of musicologists to compose the perfect Eurovision hit, only to end with a song that surges when a robotic voice urges listeners to "kill the government, kill the system."

That was the experience of a team of Dutch academics who, after a songwriting experiment using artificial intelligence algorithms, inadvertently created a new genre of music: Eurovision Technofear.

The team, Can AI Kick It, used AI techniques to generate a predictor of success based on the melodies and rhythms of more than 200 classics from the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual celebration of pop and kitsch music. These included Abba's "Waterloo,quot; (winner of Sweden in 1974) and Loreen's "Euphoria,quot; (2012, also Sweden).

But to generate the lyrics for the song "Abuss," which team members hoped to enter the AI ​​song's inaugural contest this year, they also used an independent artificial intelligence system, based on the social media platform Reddit. it resulted in a battle cry for a revolution.

Like the notorious chatbot Tay developed by Microsoft in 2016 that began to cast racist and sexist sentiments after being trained on Twitter, the flaw fell on human data sources, not algorithms.

"We don't approve of these lyrics!" Janne Spijkervet stands out, a student who worked with Can AI Kick It and ran the letter generator. She says the Dutch team, however, decided to maintain anarchist sentiment to show the dangers of applying AI even to Europop's relatively risk-free environment.

An Australian entry has the same sparkle of a dance hit that tops the list, but with a distorted chorus of AI-generated koalas, kookaburras, and Tasmanian demons.

The use of AI in music composition is now on the cusp of the mainstream as more musicians and songwriters search for tools that inspire different types of music. The AI ​​Song Contest, hosted by Dutch broadcaster VPRO, is one of the first events to take the process of using algorithms to compose original music outside of academia and cutting-edge experimentation and in the commercial world.

The competition is inspired by Eurovision and has gained greater prominence since the cult event, due to take place in Rotterdam this month, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the 64-year-old contest, has endorsed the computer version and will act as a voting supervisor.

The AI ​​version is a much smaller affair, with just 13 entries in its first incarnation (compared to 41 countries that had to compete in Rotterdam). However, the quirks of the original contest have also come to light in the AI ​​world. Alongside "Abuss," which its creators describe as atonal and creepy, stands an Australian entry with the same brilliance as a hit hit chart topping but with an AI-generated distorted and subliminal chorus of koalas, kookaburras, and demons of Tasmania.

Meanwhile, the song "I’ll Marry You, Punk Come,quot;, composed by the German team Dadabots x Portrait XO, used seven neural networks in its creation. The resulting piece of music combines babbling lyrics generated from the acapella music of the 1950s with IA-generated death-metal vocal styles and a chromatic bass line spit from a trained neural network in Bach's canon.

The contest will be judged along the same lines as the competition established with a public vote against the opinions of a panel of expert judges. Ed Newton-Rex, who founded British artificial intelligence composition startup Jukedeck, is one of them. He explains that the panel will discuss the process of how machine learning was applied, as well as the creative uses of algorithms such as the "koala synthesizer,quot; and the quality of the song. Judges will also be asked to consider "Eurovisions,quot; in their thinking, although he admits, "I have no idea what that means."

VPRO does not expect "billions of people,quot; to tune in to the event, but says many Eurovision fans will follow the winner's live announcement on May 12. The hope is that the computer version can be a success and pave the way for AI to influence Eurovision itself through song composition or, eventually, robotic performance. "That's my dream," says Karen Van Dijk, the VPRO producer who came up with the concept.