What shirt will men buy now that they can't have the J. Crew Gingham?

The news of J. Crew's bankruptcy filing is unfortunate but expected. As a brand, the company has been struggling since deviating from its aesthetic and demographic core, and they've also been plagued by financial instability for years. His disappearance was inevitableAs my coworker Hazel Cills wrote, which raises a bigger and more pressing question: What shirt will men wear now that the J. Crew gingham button is on the brink of extinction?

The shirt in question is simple: a long-sleeved collared shirt in a colorful plaid pattern, stained in nature so often that he won his own Instagram account. How GQ celebrated in 2014, the shirt is "the Chipotle of the shirt community, a pretty good product everyone likes, served at an affordable price", and for a short time, it was everywhere, in any man. Now that the company that makes the shirt is about to disappear, men will need a replacement, something that communicates to the world that they care about fashion. single Enough to button a shirt, but not enough to choose something even remotely original.

%MINIFYHTMLaa8504a304c6660e49075958032569ee16%

The appeal of the plaid cotton shirt is that it is easy and I suppose you can dress up or get stylish. A man I dated was wearing the shirt, unbuttoned, for a wedding, combined with khaki pants and boat shoes, clothing suitable for a casual outdoor adventure. He also wore the shirt the day after the wedding with jeans and was, for the most part, fine. That shirt appeared regularly on its rotation, and while I loved it at first, its novelty eventually disappeared. A checkered cotton shirt worn by other street men is less a stylistic choice and more a voluntary renunciation of any desire to think about what you are wearing. And while I support anyone's choice to wear what they want and when they want it, the prevalence of the shirt during its heyday made wearing gingham a potential dressing room nightmare, as shown in this post, below. :

Now that the shirt is coming off, another option must come up to take its place. A sweatshirt is a good equalizer and can be worn up or down, just like the plaid shirt. Basketball jersey, of course! A three-pack of white Hanes undershirts costs $ 16, is widely available, and, like gingham, if the man inside works, so does the shirt. All of these options are Neither bad nor good, just neutral: a vanilla pudding, mediocre toast, warm oatmeal. It will for now, but now it's over. Men, pray, what's next?