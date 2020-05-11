Here's the problem: I live in a house of seven. One of them is four years old and wreaks havoc on my ears from sun to sunset. Add the fact that four of us are working from home with apparent decibel quotas to achieve, and is apparent I need a good pair of active noise canceling Bluetooth canspout.

My first considerations were The highly revered WH1000XM3 from Sony and the Bose 700 Noise Canceling HeadphonesEspecially since I once had a pair of QC35 and am in love with Bose's comfort profile, but I'm not really interested in spending more than $ 300.

I'm not even sure I want to top $ 200. I currently have the HyperX Cloud Mix“A gaming headset that combines Bluetooth and analog in the same package – and they fell in just under four months. They still work perfectly fine in wired mode, but with Bluetooth enabled, the left earbud seems to get on a jet plane and doesn't know when it'll be back again.

I no longer feel this level of enthusiasm and euphoria for him HyperX Cloud Mix . Photo: Quentyn Kennemer

He's completely dead, and it's easily the strangest thing I've ever had with a pair of headphones. Considering that HyperX was completely stumped on the issue, I'm sure my issue is more anomalous than testing any QA issue, but it still left a bad taste in my mouth.

What is the best pair of ANC Bluetooth headphones for under $ 300?

That said, I would still consider buying a pair that costs $ 200 or more, but only if you can check these boxes:

Over the ear, please!

Support Bluetooth 5.0 + AptX.

Decent performance of active noise cancellation. I don't need a supersonic vacuum.

It uses USB-C for faster charging and can be used while charging.

It can last at least 15-20 hours on a single charge.

Above average sound quality.

Proven durability and reliability.

I'm a pretty simple boy, so I don't need the world. But I do I need your suggestions on a good starting point because this field is huge and giddy to explore! I'm open to products that don't perfectly fit my list of details above, but should They offer Bluetooth connectivity and active noise cancellation, and they can't be a penny more than $ 300. P.S.: Take care of me in the comments, where I will shamelessly ask for suggestions on good PC adapters!