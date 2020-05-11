Wendy Williams raves about Vera Wang, 70, showing off her amazing abs and youthful looks!

Vera Wang looks amazing at the age of 70 and Wendy Williams couldn't help but acknowledge that! The talk show host discussed that topic in her @home version of her show, she was thrilled with the famous fashion designer after sharing some pics of abs!

Wendy said what almost everyone who came across those photos thought: Vera doesn't seem to be close to 70!

The stunning photos showed the designer posing in outfits that allowed her to see her toned abdomen and long legs, and she looked so young that it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that if no one knew better, they would assume she was in her early 20s. ! She is just that fit!

Wendy also couldn't believe what she was seeing and stated on her talk show that ‘It looks great! She says she surrounds herself with young people. I'm telling you, even when you tug on her face, her face doesn't look 70. Shout out to all my older girlfriends … Vera Wang, good for you! "

Sure enough, fans felt exactly the same, commenting on things like: Vera Is Vera Wang 70 years old? I thought he was in his 50s. "/" I still can't believe I'm 70. "/" Are you serious? What is your secret? & # 39; & # 39; / & # 39; Homegirl has just gone and is discharged due to aging & # 39;.

Vera has been quarantined with her "business day fashion family,quot; and, according to the designer, they have definitely been pressuring her to exercise more than she normally does.

Indeed, the results of your active and healthy life are very obvious!

In his Harper's Bazaar poll, Wang shared that "They are all extremely fit, which pushed me to 'train' most days. (Also,) being a hardcore fashion group, and having my obsession with all the Life in leggings, I had the opportunity to "play,quot; with clothes, something that even a fashion designer rarely has the luxury of doing. "



