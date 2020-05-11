"We have not strangled" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi CEO Meg Whitman acknowledges that the early execution of the mobile broadcast service first has been "slightly below expectations", due in large part to the crippling effects of COVID-19.

However, in an interview with Up News Info, Whitman described the streaming service's initial performance as "solid," adding that North America's gradual emergence of the blockade gives him reason to be optimistic.

"We were designed for a different use case, there's no question about it," Whitman said Monday night, acknowledging that the notion of a short-form, moving video experience is much less viable when most of us never we are going nowhere. "But we are quite happy where we are." In addition, he added, "as the country begins to open up, that will be useful for the use case."

Whitman's optimistic comments came a few hours after Jeffrey Katzenberg, managing partner of WndrCo, Quibi's father, told the New York Times blaming "everything that went wrong" with Quibi on COVID-19. Although third-party estimates have been slightly lower, Quibi sets its numbers at 3.5 million downloads and 1.3 million active users since April 6 (with 1.7 million downloads in week 1.) "Is the avalanche of people we wanted and were going out of launch? The answer is no, "Katzenberg said. "It is not up to what we wanted. It is not close to what we wanted."

In addition to questions from skeptics about Quibi's viability in the high-risk broadcast competition strictly on merit, there has been an additional threat in the form of a legal battle with Eko. The tech company sued Quibi, alleging that the startup stole its technology and used it as the basis for the "Turnstyle" interface it promoted at a high-profile pre-launch event at CES last January.

The result of the subscriber deficit has been an internal effort to revise the projections for the first full year, which was expected to produce 7 million subscribers and $ 250 million in subscriber revenue. Even if those targets seem less secure now, Whitman said the company has "ample resources" of its total funding to date of $ 1.8 billion. It also sold advertising on the platform to buyers who signed one-year contracts, which will outperform Quibi until the spring of 2021. (Most initial subscribers, unsurprisingly, have favored the $ 5-a-month version, backed for ads on the $ 8 ad – a free one)

Whitman said Quibi will make a renewed launch to advertisers this fall to re-engage Madison Avenue, though the environment is uncertain for all sellers given the sudden economic downturn. While some Wall Street analysts and ad watchers expect digital businesses to recover more quickly than traditional television, overall marketing budgets are shrinking in the near future.