"We are well positioned for this,quot; – Up News Info

There are days that Robin Fraser spends 12 hours on Zoom.

The Rapids boss conducts video conferences with his staff, conducts film sessions with his players, and tries to keep his club mentally prepared.

"We have had weekly meetings," Fraser said Monday during a video conference with members of the media. “We do videos and analysis-oriented meetings. We have not been able to make a profit on the football side physically, but I think we are making a mental profit, which at the end of the day is the most important thing. "

What the Rapids are accomplishing during their coronavirus breakdown can be reduced to two things. The first is to make sure everyone is ready for a start date that has not yet been determined. The second part is to improve awareness on the field of the players.

The amount of digital knowledge gained will begin to emerge this week as the MLS has allowed clubs to conduct individual trainings at team facilities. The Rapids had planned to organize individual practice on Monday, but are still working on details to ensure the safest environment for players and staff. The hope is to get to the field later in the week.

"Without a start date, it's difficult. Just try to keep them in a position where, once we start, we can start running," Fraser said. "Video conferencing has become important. Players have probably passed it. I see gains in terms of how they are analyzing situations and the details with which they are looking at things. "

%MINIFYHTML9c51d37190d4d5d9743f7ef1d8d6db8414%

The Rapids have had decent sales volume in the past year, and their coach has less than a year on the job. So getting extra time to learn a new system certainly can't hurt.

There is hope that the boys' practices will resume in the next week or two, which would be followed by practices for the entire team. Some of Europe's big leagues, which were at the end of the season when the game stopped, are preparing to resume. The German Bundesliga restarts on Saturday.

One thing fans will see when soccer resumes is the increase in player substitutions. FIFA has allowed teams to make five subs instead of the normal three, given the extreme circumstances in which most leagues will play. The caveat is that there will only be three opportunities to make submarines, so there will be no further stoppages at stake. This, as well as a condensed schedule with more weekdays clashes, can benefit the Rapids.

"I like the depth of our team and I like the ability to mix and match," said Fraser. "We are well positioned for this. The more I think about what this truncated season will look like, I am a little excited because I think we have several players, at least two players in each position, that on any given day we would be comfortable starting. I don't know if each team It feels that way. I think this format could do us good. "

However, for at least one more day, the rapids are trapped in Zoom instead of the field. That means more time at home for Fraser, who has become a little restless in the past two months. She suffered a minor injury while playing soccer with her daughter and couldn't stand the chair in her home office.

"I took my chair from my office at work, dismantled it, then put it in my car and took it home," the coach laughed, saying it has made video conferencing a little more comfortable.