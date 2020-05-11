Home Local News "We are well positioned for this,quot; – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
There are days that Robin Fraser spends 12 hours on Zoom.

The Rapids boss conducts video conferences with his staff, conducts film sessions with his players, and tries to keep his club mentally prepared.

"We have had weekly meetings," Fraser said Monday during a video conference with members of the media. “We do videos and analysis-oriented meetings. We have not been able to make a profit on the football side physically, but I think we are making a mental profit, which at the end of the day is the most important thing. "

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

Colorado Rapids introduced new head coach Robin Fraser on Tuesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. August 27, 2019.

What the Rapids are accomplishing during their coronavirus breakdown can be reduced to two things. The first is to make sure everyone is ready for a start date that has not yet been determined. The second part is to improve awareness on the field of the players.

The amount of digital knowledge gained will begin to emerge this week as the MLS has allowed clubs to conduct individual trainings at team facilities. The Rapids had planned to organize individual practice on Monday, but are still working on details to ensure the safest environment for players and staff. The hope is to get to the field later in the week.

"Without a start date, it's difficult. Just try to keep them in a position where, once we start, we can start running," Fraser said. "Video conferencing has become important. Players have probably passed it. I see gains in terms of how they are analyzing situations and the details with which they are looking at things. "

The Rapids have had decent sales volume in the past year, and their coach has less than a year on the job. So getting extra time to learn a new system certainly can't hurt.

There is hope that the boys' practices will resume in the next week or two, which would be followed by practices for the entire team. Some of Europe's big leagues, which were at the end of the season when the game stopped, are preparing to resume. The German Bundesliga restarts on Saturday.

