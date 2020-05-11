Watch the 13th Reason Emotional Final Season Premiere Date Video

After four seasons, the Liberty High stories are coming to an end when 13 reasons why drops its fourth and final season on Friday, June 5.

In the fourth and final season, Liberty High School's senior class prepares for graduation, but before saying goodbye, children will have to keep a dangerous secret and face "heartbreaking decisions that could affect their future forever," Netflix said in a statement. Press blast.

The final season of 10 episodes of executive producers Brian Yorkey, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomezand Joy Gorman production started last year. To mark the beginning of the end, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video from the final days of production on the controversial series.