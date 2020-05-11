Watch the 13th Reason Emotional Final Season Premiere Date Video

After four seasons, the Liberty High stories are coming to an end when 13 reasons why drops its fourth and final season on Friday, June 5.
In the fourth and final season, Liberty High School's senior class prepares for graduation, but before saying goodbye, children will have to keep a dangerous secret and face "heartbreaking decisions that could affect their future forever," Netflix said in a statement. Press blast.
The final season of 10 episodes of executive producers Brian Yorkey, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomezand Joy Gorman production started last year. To mark the beginning of the end, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video from the final days of production on the controversial series.
The cast of the fourth season, which can be seen in the table to read the video above, includes Dylan Minnette like Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe like Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley Miles Heizer like Alex Standall, Grace saif like Ani Achola, Christian Navarro like Tony Padilla, Ross Butler like Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid like Tyler Down, Timothy Grenadiers like Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe Deaken Bluman like Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt like Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday Inde Navarrette like Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown like Caleb Steven weber like director Bowen, Brenda strong like Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves like Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton like Matt Jensen and Mark Pellegrino as deputy Standall.
New cast member Jan Luis Castellanos joins the cast in recent seasons as Diego Torres.
The fourth and final season of 13 reasons why falls on Friday June 5 on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML5d23e706ac9993e233b3a8e46aac869d15%