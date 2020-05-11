Watch pregnant Katy Perry's baby give you the thumb in an ultrasound video

It seems that Katy PerryThe girl already has her sense of humor.
On Sunday, the expectant mother received a hilarious Mother's Day cry from her and Orlando BloomHer daughter in her Instagram post, which showed images from her recent ultrasounds where the couple's small bundle of joy seemed to be driving Perry crazy during his checkup.
"Oh my gosh, that's a lot of fun. He's literally giving me the middle finger," the "Teenage Dream,quot; singer can be heard in the video. She captioned the post: "When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb, you know #happymothersdaytome is waiting for you."
Early in the evening, Perry participated in Disney's inspired Mother's Day. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II and sang the lullaby "Baby Mine,quot; by Dumbo. To perform the heartwarming song, she dressed as the beloved mother of the elephant and serenaded her dog Nugget, who was wearing a Dumbo costume.
Two months ago the American idol judge and pirates of the Caribbean Star announced that they were expecting their first child together during Perry's "Never Worn White,quot; music video. Since then, she has kept fans updated on her pregnancy with many snapshots of her growing growth.
During a Facebook Live, she talked about being pregnant during the pandemic and told fans that she forced her to "slow down."
"I think, in a weird way, being locked up has forced me to slow down, which in turn is probably really good while I'm growing up a child," Perry shared. "And it has forced me to find even more balance. Because, when I have a child, I'm basically going to be home, basically, and I'm not used to that. I'm used to, like, the jet set everywhere." She added: "I was planning to bring a lot of glances before the quarantine, but now we are only shooting from our home."
SCOTT BARBOUR / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Almost at the same time, a source close to the expectant parents shared with E! The news that they have had the health crisis has created some anxieties. "They have had ups and downs like anyone else. It is difficult to be stuck at home and eager to stay healthy. It has been a little stressful for Katy to be pregnant during this health crisis," the source explained, adding that the pandemic has forced the couple. "He adjusts their lifestyle and everything they do," which "has not been easy, but they are also thankful for this time and for being able to slow down and really be together."
"Once the baby arrives, they know he will never be calm like this again," the source continued. And while current world events aren't ideal, the source says it allowed Katy to take a break from her work obligations and take things "one day at a time."
Together, the source said that they are really "trying to appreciate everything," especially the fact that "they are healthy and that they can expect to become a mother."
%MINIFYHTML7b210f050fc38cfe8bd9f569243e958f15%