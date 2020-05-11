Watch pregnant Katy Perry's baby give you the thumb in an ultrasound video

It seems that Katy PerryThe girl already has her sense of humor.

On Sunday, the expectant mother received a hilarious Mother's Day cry from her and Orlando BloomHer daughter in her Instagram post, which showed images from her recent ultrasounds where the couple's small bundle of joy seemed to be driving Perry crazy during his checkup.

"Oh my gosh, that's a lot of fun. He's literally giving me the middle finger," the "Teenage Dream,quot; singer can be heard in the video. She captioned the post: "When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb, you know #happymothersdaytome is waiting for you."

Early in the evening, Perry participated in Disney's inspired Mother's Day. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II and sang the lullaby "Baby Mine,quot; by Dumbo. To perform the heartwarming song, she dressed as the beloved mother of the elephant and serenaded her dog Nugget, who was wearing a Dumbo costume.