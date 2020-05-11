Watch Amy Schumer apologize to Son Gene for the mistake of that name

Amy Schumer He's still making up for the hilarious mishap of his son's name.

During her and husband Chris Fischervirtual visit to TODAY Monday Derailed train star formally apologized to her 12-month-old son Gene after realizing that he was accidentally given an inappropriate nickname.

"I mean, can you believe we did that?" Amy asked the hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as her adorable little boy sat on her lap. "What kind of epic … How am I going to apologize for that? Gene, we're sorry. We're so sorry," adding, "We fixed it."

"It just means we're kind of unstable, I guess," he joked, to which Chris replied, "However, he will find out."

Last month, the Snapped up Star announced that the couple had changed Gene's middle name during an episode of their podcast. Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith. "So do you know that Gene, our baby's name has officially changed?" she said. "Now he's Gene David Fischer. He was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son 'genital'."