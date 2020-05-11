Watch Amy Schumer apologize to Son Gene for the mistake of that name

Amy Schumer He's still making up for the hilarious mishap of his son's name.
During her and husband Chris Fischervirtual visit to TODAY Monday Derailed train star formally apologized to her 12-month-old son Gene after realizing that he was accidentally given an inappropriate nickname.
"I mean, can you believe we did that?" Amy asked the hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as her adorable little boy sat on her lap. "What kind of epic … How am I going to apologize for that? Gene, we're sorry. We're so sorry," adding, "We fixed it."
"It just means we're kind of unstable, I guess," he joked, to which Chris replied, "However, he will find out."
Last month, the Snapped up Star announced that the couple had changed Gene's middle name during an episode of their podcast. Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith. "So do you know that Gene, our baby's name has officially changed?" she said. "Now he's Gene David Fischer. He was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son 'genital'."
Your guest Claudia O & # 39; Doherty He added, "My mother actually pointed it out to me. My mother said," Amy called her genital son. "And I said," What are you talking about? "And then she was right."
As they caught up with Savannah and Hoda, the proud parents shared some of their baby's new milestones. "He's clapping. He can walk," said Amy, followed by Chris, who said, "He discovered pineapples yesterday." Excited to share more, Amy continued, "Yes, yesterday I was picking up pineapples and I'll say, I was picking them up. I was picking up pineapples. And he and our dog … have become very good friends. So they fight for stuffed animals and those things ".
Last week, Gene called her first birthday and received a special thanks from her famous mom on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the two huddled together during the nap, Amy captioned the sweet post: "I'm so glad it was you. Hbd."
Shifting gears, the duo also discussed how they spent Mother's Day together. "Mother's Day was really peaceful," Amy recalled. "Chris did a great job. He got up and made pancakes, which meant it was a good thought, but that means I'm with the baby while he makes pancakes. And then I have to feed him. So, I eventually ate a pancake, I think at noon ".
She added, "But, it was such a nice day. It's just sweet to be together now more than we normally would be."
